GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,148 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,299,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

