Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Up 179.3% in August

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Georg Fischer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. Georg Fischer has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $77.31.
About Georg Fischer
