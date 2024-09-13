Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy Buys 162,000 Shares

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy purchased 162,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$34,830.00.
Generation Mining Trading Up 4.3 %
TSE:GENM opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Generation Mining Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.
Generation Mining Company Profile
