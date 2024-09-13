Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy Buys 162,000 Shares

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy purchased 162,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$34,830.00.

Generation Mining Trading Up 4.3 %

TSE:GENM opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Generation Mining Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

