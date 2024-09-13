General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Boosted by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $300.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $306.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.65.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

