Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.82

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.82 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 129029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of -0.12.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

