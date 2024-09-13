Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 141,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 98,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Gear Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

