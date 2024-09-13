GateToken (GT) Market Cap Tops $737.91 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 13% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $737.91 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $8.11 or 0.00013524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,934.25 or 0.99941091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00055346 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,987,903 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 90,987,895.2457071 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.90753834 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,008,304.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.