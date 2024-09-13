Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 42000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Garibaldi Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.48.
About Garibaldi Resources
Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Garibaldi Resources
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Garibaldi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garibaldi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.