Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Trading 12.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.8% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,710 ($22.36) and last traded at GBX 1,694 ($22.15). Approximately 1,074,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 243,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,502 ($19.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,090.91%.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAMA. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.89) price objective for the company.

Gamma Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,491.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,407.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.