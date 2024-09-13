Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading 8.7% Higher

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 86,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 60,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.11.

About Galway Metals

(Get Free Report)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.