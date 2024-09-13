GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF opened at $15.28 on Friday. GAIL has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

