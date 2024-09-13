GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
GAIL (India) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF opened at $15.28 on Friday. GAIL has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GAIL (India)
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.