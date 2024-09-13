G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

G. Willi-Food International stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.84.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

