FY2024 EPS Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

KEYS stock opened at $148.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 828,913 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

