FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $6.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $221.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.63. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Analog Devices by 1,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

