Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 61.1 %

Shares of FULC opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 176,114 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

