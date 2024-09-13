Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.44 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,302,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

