Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 435.6% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 346.3 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FJTNF remained flat at $12.26 during trading on Thursday. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.
About Fuji Media
