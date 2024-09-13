Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Freshpet by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 57,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 782.99 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $143.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.