Frederic Mercier-Langevin Sells 3,100 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total transaction of C$38,905.00.

Frederic Mercier-Langevin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$66,850.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

WDO stock opened at C$13.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.86. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$127.80 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.2298507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

