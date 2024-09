Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Down 1%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 11,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 13,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

