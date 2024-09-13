Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 380.4% in August

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 380.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,657. The company has a market cap of $628 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

