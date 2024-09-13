Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Lifted by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortis by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Up 1.0 %

FTS opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $45.34.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

