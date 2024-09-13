Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

