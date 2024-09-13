Forsta AP Fonden Sells 41,600 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $86.73 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

