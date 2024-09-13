Forsta AP Fonden Sells 40,700 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 394,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

