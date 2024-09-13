Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,800 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $505.67 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at $286,130,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,626 shares of company stock worth $15,145,217. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

