Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,800 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.