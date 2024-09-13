Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CRH by 40.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,842 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 103.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after buying an additional 2,365,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $19,156,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

