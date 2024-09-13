Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cencora were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $237.61 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

