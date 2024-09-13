Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $74.30 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

