Forsta AP Fonden Buys 28,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 898,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,710,000 after purchasing an additional 386,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Centene Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

