Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $234.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average of $216.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $242.89.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.