Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 66,100 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,887,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12,307.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 248,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 246,154 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

