Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
NASDAQ:FORR opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Forrester Research has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $354.82 million, a PE ratio of 619.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
