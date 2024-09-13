Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.4%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.77. 7,668,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 53,967,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

