FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

FLYLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 6,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,059. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

