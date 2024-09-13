Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Flight Centre Travel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
