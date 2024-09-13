FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 203.2% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FlexShopper

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 26,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,059 shares of company stock worth $91,773. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 30.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Trading Up 2.4 %

FlexShopper stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 56,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,427. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.