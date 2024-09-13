FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.01

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 2683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.06% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

