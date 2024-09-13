Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 251.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $220,258.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,856 shares of company stock worth $2,996,246. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

