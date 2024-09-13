First Turn Management LLC Purchases Shares of 640,389 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 640,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,147,000. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.1% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned 0.75% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

SNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.