First Turn Management LLC Purchases 182,535 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

First Turn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,535 shares during the period. Immunovant comprises about 3.0% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Turn Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $18,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Immunovant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $74,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,673.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $74,373.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,673.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $133,200.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 350,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

