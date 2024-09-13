First Turn Management LLC Acquires 310,119 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

First Turn Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.0% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,680,000 after purchasing an additional 174,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

