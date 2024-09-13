First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,462,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 807,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 240,894 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 219,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 159,987 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

