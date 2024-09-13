First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $81.20. 2,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

