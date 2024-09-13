First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 80.5% in August

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

FTRI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 33,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,173. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

