First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 80.5% in August

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
FTRI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 33,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,173. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
