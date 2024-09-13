First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $98.50.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

