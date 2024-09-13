First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Cormark dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.12.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM stock opened at C$16.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$36.02. The stock has a market cap of C$13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0143443 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.