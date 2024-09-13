Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FNCH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 1.32% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

