Financial Analysis: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) vs. Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vaxcyte and Aligos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 7 0 3.00 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus target price of $147.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 434.57%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.28) -26.67 Aligos Therapeutics $15.53 million 2.89 -$87.68 million ($1.28) -10.96

This table compares Vaxcyte and Aligos Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aligos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -30.07% -28.08% Aligos Therapeutics -1,100.48% -110.59% -63.90%

Risk & Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Vaxcyte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

